We Analyzed the Future Direction of BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS), Here is What We Found

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.76. The company’s stock price has collected 8.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/02/21 that Billtrust Summit 2021 Award Winners Announced

Is It Worth Investing in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :BTRS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for BTRS Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.29, which is $5.2 above the current price. BTRS currently public float of 125.62M and currently shorts hold a 5.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTRS was 835.89K shares.

BTRS’s Market Performance

BTRS stocks went up by 8.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.27% and a quarterly performance of -3.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.46% for BTRS Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.71% for BTRS stocks with a simple moving average of 6.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTRS stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for BTRS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BTRS in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $17 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTRS reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for BTRS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 19th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to BTRS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

BTRS Trading at 2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares sank -2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTRS rose by +8.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.47. In addition, BTRS Holdings Inc. saw -8.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTRS starting from Herning Andrew J, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $14.15 back on May 28. After this action, Herning Andrew J now owns 40,402 shares of BTRS Holdings Inc., valued at $49,525 using the latest closing price.

Herning Andrew J, the Senior Vice President, Finance of BTRS Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $13.90 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Herning Andrew J is holding 40,402 shares at $69,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTRS

The total capital return value is set at -2.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.83.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.