We Analyzed the Future Direction of Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. (PINE), Here is What We Found

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:PINE) went down by -8.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.19. The company’s stock price has collected 1.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. (NYSE :PINE) Right Now?

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:PINE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 111.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.60, which is $3.55 above the current price. PINE currently public float of 6.07M and currently shorts hold a 5.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PINE was 66.33K shares.

PINE’s Market Performance

PINE stocks went up by 1.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.06% and a quarterly performance of 0.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for Alpine Income Property Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.25% for PINE stocks with a simple moving average of 10.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PINE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PINE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $19 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PINE reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for PINE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2020.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to PINE, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

PINE Trading at 0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINE rose by +1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.02. In addition, Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. saw 20.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINE starting from PARTRIDGE MATTHEW MORRIS, who purchase 1,658 shares at the price of $15.07 back on Dec 15. After this action, PARTRIDGE MATTHEW MORRIS now owns 1,658 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust Inc., valued at $24,982 using the latest closing price.

Decker Mark Okey Jr, the Director of Alpine Income Property Trust Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $13.91 during a trade that took place back on Oct 29, which means that Decker Mark Okey Jr is holding 8,850 shares at $13,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.14 for the present operating margin

+36.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. stands at +5.15. The total capital return value is set at 1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.53. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. (PINE), the company’s capital structure generated 83.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.58. Total debt to assets is 40.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.