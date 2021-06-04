Wall Street Pummels PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) After Recent Earnings Report

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) went down by -3.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.75. The company’s stock price has collected 12.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that PURECYCLE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. – PCT

Is It Worth Investing in PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :PCT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for PureCycle Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $39.00. PCT currently public float of 116.18M and currently shorts hold a 4.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCT was 1.27M shares.

PCT’s Market Performance

PCT stocks went up by 12.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.18% and a quarterly performance of -1.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.34% for PureCycle Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.84% for PCT stocks with a simple moving average of 10.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PCT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PCT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $24 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCT reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for PCT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 21st, 2021.

PCT Trading at -15.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.52%, as shares sank -22.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCT rose by +12.54%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.39. In addition, PureCycle Technologies Inc. saw 17.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCT starting from Dee Michael E, who purchase 4,635 shares at the price of $17.27 back on May 28. After this action, Dee Michael E now owns 7,571 shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc., valued at $80,046 using the latest closing price.

Dee Michael E, the Chief Financial Officer of PureCycle Technologies Inc., purchase 2,936 shares at $17.03 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Dee Michael E is holding 2,936 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCT

Equity return is now at value -22.10, with -13.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.