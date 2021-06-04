Wall Street Pummels Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) After Recent Earnings Report

Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) went up by 7.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.98. The company’s stock price has collected 1.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Hooker Furniture Corporation Exceeds Pre-Pandemic Growth Pace With Sales, Profitability Gains and Brisk Demand in First Quarter

Is It Worth Investing in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ :HOFT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HOFT is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Hooker Furniture Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.00, which is $5.65 above the current price. HOFT currently public float of 11.62M and currently shorts hold a 2.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOFT was 50.39K shares.

HOFT’s Market Performance

HOFT stocks went up by 1.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.53% and a quarterly performance of 10.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 118.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.52% for Hooker Furniture Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.15% for HOFT stocks with a simple moving average of 24.97% for the last 200 days.

HOFT Trading at 9.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.93% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOFT rose by +8.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.69. In addition, Hooker Furniture Corporation saw 16.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOFT starting from Boone Donald Lee, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $35.01 back on Apr 22. After this action, Boone Donald Lee now owns 1,000 shares of Hooker Furniture Corporation, valued at $35,010 using the latest closing price.

Smith Anne J, the Chief Administration Officer of Hooker Furniture Corporation, sale 1,200 shares at $33.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Smith Anne J is holding 9,941 shares at $39,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.55 for the present operating margin

+20.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hooker Furniture Corporation stands at -1.94. The total capital return value is set at 9.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.38. Equity return is now at value -4.20, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT), the company’s capital structure generated 14.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.29. Total debt to assets is 10.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.