Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Just Got Our Attention

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) went up by 10.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.28. The company’s stock price has collected 6.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/24/21 that Tuniu to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on June 3, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ :TOUR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TOUR is at 2.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Tuniu Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.06, which is $0.06 above the current price. TOUR currently public float of 33.06M and currently shorts hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOUR was 963.50K shares.

TOUR’s Market Performance

TOUR stocks went up by 6.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.34% and a quarterly performance of -18.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 165.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.44% for Tuniu Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.78% for TOUR stocks with a simple moving average of 24.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOUR

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOUR reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for TOUR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2017.

TOUR Trading at -4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.22%, as shares surge +5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOUR rose by +6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.41. In addition, Tuniu Corporation saw 56.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOUR

Equity return is now at value -61.30, with -28.80 for asset returns.