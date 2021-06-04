The Chart for The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) went up by 2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.25. The company’s stock price has collected -2.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Lion Electric Selects YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel as Location for Its Battery Manufacturing Plant and Innovation Center in Quebec

Is It Worth Investing in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE :LEV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for The Lion Electric Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.60. Today, the average trading volume of LEV was 1.45M shares.

LEV’s Market Performance

LEV stocks went down by -2.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.22% and a quarterly performance of 17.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.95% for The Lion Electric Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.56% for LEV stocks with a simple moving average of 12.88% for the last 200 days.

LEV Trading at 13.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +12.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV fell by -2.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.78. In addition, The Lion Electric Company saw 9.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.