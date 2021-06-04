The Chart for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) went down by -5.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.01. The company’s stock price has collected -0.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/28/21 that First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting and Management Update

Is It Worth Investing in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE :AG) Right Now?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 162.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.65, which is -$7.98 below the current price. AG currently public float of 187.32M and currently shorts hold a 8.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AG was 4.36M shares.

AG’s Market Performance

AG stocks went down by -0.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.49% and a quarterly performance of 9.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 80.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.90% for First Majestic Silver Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.24% for AG stocks with a simple moving average of 26.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AG

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to AG, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

AG Trading at 6.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +17.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.10. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corp. saw 30.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.97 for the present operating margin

+30.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Majestic Silver Corp. stands at +6.34. The total capital return value is set at 6.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.62.

Based on First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), the company’s capital structure generated 20.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.93. Total debt to assets is 14.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.