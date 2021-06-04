Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) went up by 5.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.94. The company’s stock price has collected 3.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 14 hours ago that AMC, BlackBerry, Sundial Growers: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ :SMTC) Right Now?

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 71.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SMTC is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Semtech Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $84.90, which is $18.29 above the current price. SMTC currently public float of 64.02M and currently shorts hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMTC was 380.95K shares.

SMTC’s Market Performance

SMTC stocks went up by 3.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.28% and a quarterly performance of -0.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.04% for Semtech Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.12% for SMTC stocks with a simple moving average of -1.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMTC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SMTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMTC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $83 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMTC reach a price target of $84, previously predicting the price at $74. The rating they have provided for SMTC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 13th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to SMTC, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on August 27th of the previous year.

SMTC Trading at -1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMTC rose by +3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.02. In addition, Semtech Corporation saw -9.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMTC starting from WILSON JOHN MICHAEL, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $70.13 back on Apr 15. After this action, WILSON JOHN MICHAEL now owns 17,372 shares of Semtech Corporation, valued at $350,648 using the latest closing price.

Chang Christopher H, the SVP of Semtech Corporation, sale 4,830 shares at $71.96 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Chang Christopher H is holding 7,933 shares at $347,581 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.55 for the present operating margin

+59.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Semtech Corporation stands at +10.07. The total capital return value is set at 8.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Semtech Corporation (SMTC), the company’s capital structure generated 26.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.13. Total debt to assets is 17.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.