Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | JanOne Inc. (JAN)

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) went down by -9.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.83. The company’s stock price has collected 2.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ :JAN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JAN is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for JanOne Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is -$3.21 below the current price. JAN currently public float of 1.93M and currently shorts hold a 5.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JAN was 552.24K shares.

JAN’s Market Performance

JAN stocks went up by 2.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.13% and a quarterly performance of 2.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 110.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.11% for JanOne Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.00% for JAN stocks with a simple moving average of 15.43% for the last 200 days.

JAN Trading at -3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.13%, as shares surge +4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAN rose by +2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.75. In addition, JanOne Inc. saw 47.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAN starting from Johnson Virland A, who sale 32,933 shares at the price of $6.70 back on May 24. After this action, Johnson Virland A now owns 0 shares of JanOne Inc., valued at $220,651 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Virland A, the Chief Financial Officer of JanOne Inc., sale 4,112 shares at $8.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05, which means that Johnson Virland A is holding 32,933 shares at $35,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.56 for the present operating margin

+14.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for JanOne Inc. stands at -25.09. The total capital return value is set at -74.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.72.

Based on JanOne Inc. (JAN), the company’s capital structure generated 280.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.69. Total debt to assets is 27.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.