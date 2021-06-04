Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) went up by 4.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.40. The company’s stock price has collected 8.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/27/21 that BOS Reports First Quarter of the Year 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ :BOSC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BOSC is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BOSC currently public float of 3.91M and currently shorts hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BOSC was 159.45K shares.

BOSC’s Market Performance

BOSC stocks went up by 8.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.11% and a quarterly performance of 11.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.88% for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.85% for BOSC stocks with a simple moving average of 30.87% for the last 200 days.

BOSC Trading at 12.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.20%, as shares surge +21.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOSC rose by +16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.35. In addition, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. saw 59.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BOSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.00 for the present operating margin

+18.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. stands at -2.86. The total capital return value is set at 2.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.78. Equity return is now at value -7.30, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC), the company’s capital structure generated 24.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.93. Total debt to assets is 12.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.