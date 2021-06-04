Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares (OTLY) – News Heater
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares (OTLY)

Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:OTLY) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.60. The company’s stock price has collected 10.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/21 that Dollars to Doughnuts: Krispy Kreme IPO Is Expected Later This Month.

Is It Worth Investing in Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ :OTLY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.00. Today, the average trading volume of OTLY was 10.40M shares.

OTLY’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.93% for OTLY stocks with a simple moving average of 6.93% for the last 200 days.

OTLY Trading at 6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.23% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLY rose by +10.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares saw 18.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

