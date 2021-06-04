Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) went down by -3.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.51. The company’s stock price has collected -8.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/02/21 that HeadHunter Group PLC Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering by Selling Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ :HHR) Right Now?

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 62.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for HeadHunter Group PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3122.98, which is $1.81 above the current price. HHR currently public float of 16.30M and currently shorts hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HHR was 123.70K shares.

HHR’s Market Performance

HHR stocks went down by -8.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.64% and a quarterly performance of 4.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.53% for HeadHunter Group PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.27% for HHR stocks with a simple moving average of 24.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HHR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HHR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HHR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $34.30 based on the research report published on January 14th of the current year 2021.

HHR Trading at -2.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares sank -12.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HHR fell by -8.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.67. In addition, HeadHunter Group PLC saw 22.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.40 for the present operating margin

+44.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for HeadHunter Group PLC stands at +21.12. The total capital return value is set at 28.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.44. Equity return is now at value 71.10, with 14.30 for asset returns.

Based on HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR), the company’s capital structure generated 247.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.21. Total debt to assets is 46.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 231.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 115.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.