Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) went down by -2.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.38. The company’s stock price has collected -3.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/02/21 that Lattice CEO to Speak at 2021 Six Five Summit

Is It Worth Investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ :LSCC) Right Now?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 124.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LSCC is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.56, which is $2.87 above the current price. LSCC currently public float of 134.39M and currently shorts hold a 4.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LSCC was 1.82M shares.

LSCC’s Market Performance

LSCC stocks went down by -3.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.71% and a quarterly performance of 21.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.45% for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.52% for LSCC stocks with a simple moving average of 23.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSCC

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSCC reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for LSCC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 17th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to LSCC, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 29th of the current year.

LSCC Trading at 2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC fell by -3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.41. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation saw 11.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from Luther Sherri R, who sale 16,923 shares at the price of $51.88 back on May 25. After this action, Luther Sherri R now owns 111,095 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $877,947 using the latest closing price.

Rangasayee Krishna, the Director of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, sale 6,000 shares at $45.37 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Rangasayee Krishna is holding 27,552 shares at $272,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.80 for the present operating margin

+58.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stands at +11.61. The total capital return value is set at 10.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.15. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC), the company’s capital structure generated 50.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.51. Total debt to assets is 28.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.19.