Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) went up by 0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.33. The company’s stock price has collected 1.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/27/21 that Johnson Controls commits to R-454B as future environmentally sustainable refrigerant solution in North America

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE :JCI) Right Now?

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JCI is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Johnson Controls International plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.00, which is $3.2 above the current price. JCI currently public float of 714.74M and currently shorts hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JCI was 4.55M shares.

JCI’s Market Performance

JCI stocks went up by 1.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.65% and a quarterly performance of 16.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 98.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.94% for Johnson Controls International plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.35% for JCI stocks with a simple moving average of 30.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JCI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for JCI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JCI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $75 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JCI reach a price target of $66, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for JCI stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on March 31st, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to JCI, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on March 29th of the current year.

JCI Trading at 5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCI rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.18. In addition, Johnson Controls International plc saw 42.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JCI starting from Williams Jeffrey M, who sale 19,196 shares at the price of $66.08 back on May 10. After this action, Williams Jeffrey M now owns 65,032 shares of Johnson Controls International plc, valued at $1,268,433 using the latest closing price.

VanHimbergen Robert M, the VP Corporate Controller of Johnson Controls International plc, sale 4,265 shares at $60.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that VanHimbergen Robert M is holding 33,423 shares at $256,156 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.86 for the present operating margin

+33.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson Controls International plc stands at +2.83. The total capital return value is set at 6.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.41. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), the company’s capital structure generated 51.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.10. Total debt to assets is 22.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.