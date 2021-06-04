Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)?

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) went up by 13.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.78. The company’s stock price has collected -12.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/02/21 that AMSC Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ :AMSC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMSC is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for American Superconductor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.00. AMSC currently public float of 25.12M and currently shorts hold a 5.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMSC was 367.27K shares.

AMSC’s Market Performance

AMSC stocks went down by -12.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.49% and a quarterly performance of -38.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 76.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.46% for American Superconductor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.61% for AMSC stocks with a simple moving average of -22.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMSC stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for AMSC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AMSC in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $16 based on the research report published on November 06th of the previous year 2020.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMSC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for AMSC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 24th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMSC, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

AMSC Trading at -11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares sank -1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMSC fell by -4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.32. In addition, American Superconductor Corporation saw -45.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMSC starting from McGahn Daniel P, who sale 8,690 shares at the price of $14.19 back on May 24. After this action, McGahn Daniel P now owns 708,779 shares of American Superconductor Corporation, valued at $123,277 using the latest closing price.

Kosiba John W JR, the SVP, CFO & Treasurer of American Superconductor Corporation, sale 5,794 shares at $14.18 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Kosiba John W JR is holding 238,785 shares at $82,142 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.23 for the present operating margin

+14.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Superconductor Corporation stands at -26.78. The total capital return value is set at -29.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.86. Equity return is now at value -25.30, with -16.10 for asset returns.

Based on American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC), the company’s capital structure generated 4.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.55. Total debt to assets is 2.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.