Is Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) a Keeper?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) went down by -2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.95. The company’s stock price has collected 4.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/20/21 that Eos Energy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ :EOSE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.00, which is $6.93 above the current price. EOSE currently public float of 40.64M and currently shorts hold a 16.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EOSE was 847.56K shares.

EOSE’s Market Performance

EOSE stocks went up by 4.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.63% and a quarterly performance of 5.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.38% for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.18% for EOSE stocks with a simple moving average of 20.99% for the last 200 days.

EOSE Trading at 24.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.22%, as shares surge +57.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOSE rose by +4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.88. In addition, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. saw -8.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOSE starting from DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $14.57 back on Dec 17. After this action, DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER now owns 20,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc., valued at $291,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17422.83 for the present operating margin

-2415.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stands at -31394.52. The total capital return value is set at -60.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -280.40. Equity return is now at value -62.70, with -58.10 for asset returns.

Based on Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.10. Total debt to assets is 0.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4,107.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.02.