Is Daxor Corporation (DXR) a Keeper?

Daxor Corporation (AMEX:DXR) went up by 16.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.08. The company’s stock price has collected -0.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/28/21 that Daxor Corporation to Present at the Summer Solstice – Best Ideas from the Buy Side Conference on June 2, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Daxor Corporation (AMEX :DXR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DXR is at -1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Daxor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.50. DXR currently public float of 1.02M and currently shorts hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DXR was 11.24K shares.

DXR’s Market Performance

DXR stocks went down by -0.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.65% and a quarterly performance of -19.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.91% for Daxor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.81% for DXR stocks with a simple moving average of -15.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXR stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for DXR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DXR in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on May 16th of the previous year 2019.

DXR Trading at 7.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares surge +19.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXR rose by +14.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.58. In addition, Daxor Corporation saw -23.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXR starting from Michel Robert J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $10.25 back on Apr 19. After this action, Michel Robert J now owns 4,250 shares of Daxor Corporation, valued at $10,250 using the latest closing price.

Feldschuh Michael Richard, the CEO & President of Daxor Corporation, purchase 4,200 shares at $10.33 during a trade that took place back on Apr 16, which means that Feldschuh Michael Richard is holding 158,206 shares at $43,386 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXR

The total capital return value is set at -11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.39. Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Daxor Corporation (DXR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.08. Total debt to assets is 1.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -17.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is -90.47 and the total asset turnover is -0.18.