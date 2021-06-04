Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) went down by -5.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.27. The company’s stock price has collected -3.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Reports Court Application Opposing Environmental Authorization

Is It Worth Investing in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX :PLG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLG is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.67, which is $3.01 above the current price. PLG currently public float of 52.22M and currently shorts hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLG was 765.09K shares.

PLG’s Market Performance

PLG stocks went down by -3.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.22% and a quarterly performance of 6.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 166.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.28% for Platinum Group Metals Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.99% for PLG stocks with a simple moving average of 11.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLG

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLG reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for PLG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 07th, 2013.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to PLG, setting the target price at $1.75 in the report published on January 23rd of the previous year.

PLG Trading at -10.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares sank -17.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLG fell by -3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.45. In addition, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. saw -14.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PLG

The total capital return value is set at -16.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.96. Equity return is now at value 100.10, with -26.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.