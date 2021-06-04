Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) went up by 1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.41. The company’s stock price has collected -0.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Colgate-Palmolive’s Sustainability & Social Impact Report: Delivering a Healthier, More Sustainable Future

Is It Worth Investing in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE :CL) Right Now?

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CL is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $86.39, which is $1.54 above the current price. CL currently public float of 844.09M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CL was 4.61M shares.

CL’s Market Performance

CL stocks went down by -0.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.53% and a quarterly performance of 12.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.36% for Colgate-Palmolive Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.85% for CL stocks with a simple moving average of 4.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $80 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CL reach a price target of $83. The rating they have provided for CL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 28th, 2021.

CL Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CL fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.38. In addition, Colgate-Palmolive Company saw -1.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CL starting from Massey Sally, who sale 5,733 shares at the price of $83.67 back on May 10. After this action, Massey Sally now owns 7,870 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company, valued at $479,651 using the latest closing price.

Daniels Jennifer, the CLO and Secretary of Colgate-Palmolive Company, sale 20,289 shares at $82.62 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Daniels Jennifer is holding 40,320 shares at $1,676,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.74 for the present operating margin

+60.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company stands at +16.36. The total capital return value is set at 42.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.68. Equity return is now at value 552.60, with 17.10 for asset returns.

Based on Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), the company’s capital structure generated 1,105.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.70. Total debt to assets is 51.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,051.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.