Is a Correction Looming Ahead for BioCardia Inc. (BCDA)

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) went up by 4.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.60. The company’s stock price has collected 1.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/02/21 that BioCardia to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference on June 8, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ :BCDA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BCDA is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for BioCardia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.25. BCDA currently public float of 10.47M and currently shorts hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BCDA was 105.22K shares.

BCDA’s Market Performance

BCDA stocks went up by 1.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.51% and a quarterly performance of 26.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.16% for BioCardia Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.74% for BCDA stocks with a simple moving average of 36.02% for the last 200 days.

BCDA Trading at 16.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares surge +44.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCDA rose by +15.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.82. In addition, BioCardia Inc. saw 25.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCDA starting from Altman Peter, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $2.49 back on Dec 01. After this action, Altman Peter now owns 207,400 shares of BioCardia Inc., valued at $2,488 using the latest closing price.

Altman Peter, the President and CEO of BioCardia Inc., purchase 3,200 shares at $2.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Altman Peter is holding 206,400 shares at $7,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10709.66 for the present operating margin

-293.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioCardia Inc. stands at -10347.59. The total capital return value is set at -133.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -135.42. Equity return is now at value -108.90, with -77.20 for asset returns.

Based on BioCardia Inc. (BCDA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 98.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.33.