Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) went down by -1.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.98. The company’s stock price has collected -5.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that Adverum Appoints CMO and CSO

Is It Worth Investing in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ :ADVM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADVM is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.88. ADVM currently public float of 97.19M and currently shorts hold a 9.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADVM was 2.49M shares.

ADVM’s Market Performance

ADVM stocks went down by -5.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.37% and a quarterly performance of -69.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.20% for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.26% for ADVM stocks with a simple moving average of -68.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADVM stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for ADVM by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for ADVM in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $5 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADVM reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for ADVM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 29th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to ADVM, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on April 29th of the current year.

ADVM Trading at -49.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -7.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADVM fell by -5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.55. In addition, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. saw -68.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADVM starting from Fischer Laurent, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.88 back on Mar 24. After this action, Fischer Laurent now owns 26,292 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., valued at $98,780 using the latest closing price.

Machado Patrick, the Director of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $9.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Machado Patrick is holding 88,182 shares at $99,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADVM

The total capital return value is set at -35.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.40. Equity return is now at value -30.80, with -27.60 for asset returns.

Based on Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM), the company’s capital structure generated 7.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.61. Total debt to assets is 6.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.65.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.82.