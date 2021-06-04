Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK)

Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) went up by 4.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.49. The company’s stock price has collected 1.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/02/21 that Nicholas Financial Reports 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ :NICK) Right Now?

Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NICK is at 0.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Nicholas Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.27. NICK currently public float of 4.44M and currently shorts hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NICK was 5.12K shares.

NICK’s Market Performance

NICK stocks went up by 1.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.29% and a quarterly performance of -0.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 70.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.79% for Nicholas Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.08% for NICK stocks with a simple moving average of 21.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NICK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NICK stocks, with Ferris Baker Watts repeating the rating for NICK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NICK in the upcoming period, according to Ferris Baker Watts is $8.50 based on the research report published on May 09th of the previous year 2008.

Ferris Baker Watts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NICK reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $12.50. The rating they have provided for NICK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 07th, 2007.

Ferris Baker Watts gave a rating of “Buy” to NICK, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on July 10th of the previous year.

NICK Trading at 5.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NICK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NICK rose by +6.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.41. In addition, Nicholas Financial Inc. saw 25.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NICK starting from Peterson Adam K, who purchase 11,607 shares at the price of $10.93 back on Feb 08. After this action, Peterson Adam K now owns 2,098,393 shares of Nicholas Financial Inc., valued at $126,865 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Adam K, the Director of Nicholas Financial Inc., purchase 4,040 shares at $10.39 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05, which means that Peterson Adam K is holding 2,086,786 shares at $41,976 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NICK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.09 for the present operating margin

+99.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nicholas Financial Inc. stands at +5.53. The total capital return value is set at 1.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.42. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK), the company’s capital structure generated 117.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.12. Total debt to assets is 53.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.25.