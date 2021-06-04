Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE)

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) went up by 3.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $134.21. The company’s stock price has collected 4.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/02/21 that Guidewire Software Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE :GWRE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GWRE is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Guidewire Software Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $116.90, which is $16.83 above the current price. GWRE currently public float of 83.64M and currently shorts hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GWRE was 691.88K shares.

GWRE’s Market Performance

GWRE stocks went up by 4.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.78% and a quarterly performance of -5.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.77% for Guidewire Software Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.15% for GWRE stocks with a simple moving average of -8.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWRE stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for GWRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GWRE in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $120 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GWRE reach a price target of $97, previously predicting the price at $91. The rating they have provided for GWRE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 29th, 2020.

GWRE Trading at 0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWRE rose by +4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.51. In addition, Guidewire Software Inc. saw -21.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWRE starting from Ryu Marcus, who sale 5,273 shares at the price of $101.94 back on Mar 18. After this action, Ryu Marcus now owns 17,906 shares of Guidewire Software Inc., valued at $537,556 using the latest closing price.

Hung Priscilla, the President & COO of Guidewire Software Inc., sale 3,288 shares at $101.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Hung Priscilla is holding 5,057 shares at $335,245 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.22 for the present operating margin

+52.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guidewire Software Inc. stands at -3.66. The total capital return value is set at -1.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.36. Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE), the company’s capital structure generated 27.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.75. Total debt to assets is 19.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.88.