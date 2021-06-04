Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Applied UV Inc. (AUVI)

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) went up by 7.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.78. The company’s stock price has collected 8.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Applied UV Sign Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Vietnam Distributor for Airocide(R) Air Purification Systems

Is It Worth Investing in Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ :AUVI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Applied UV Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.75. AUVI currently public float of 4.17M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUVI was 541.09K shares.

AUVI’s Market Performance

AUVI stocks went up by 8.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.51% and a quarterly performance of 8.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.48% for Applied UV Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.34% for AUVI stocks with a simple moving average of 14.59% for the last 200 days.

AUVI Trading at -6.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.24%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUVI rose by +8.56%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.15. In addition, Applied UV Inc. saw 85.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.79 for the present operating margin

+17.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied UV Inc. stands at -58.76. The total capital return value is set at -51.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.24.

Based on Applied UV Inc. (AUVI), the company’s capital structure generated 9.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.88. Total debt to assets is 6.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.58.