Here’s Our Rant About United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) went down by -5.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.40. The company’s stock price has collected 11.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Woodstock(R) Introduces New Line of Bold Hot Sauces

Is It Worth Investing in United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE :UNFI) Right Now?

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNFI is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for United Natural Foods Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.57, which is -$5.21 below the current price. UNFI currently public float of 55.37M and currently shorts hold a 12.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNFI was 1.26M shares.

UNFI’s Market Performance

UNFI stocks went up by 11.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.98% and a quarterly performance of 31.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 91.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.78% for United Natural Foods Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.81% for UNFI stocks with a simple moving average of 61.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNFI

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to UNFI, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

UNFI Trading at 10.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares surge +13.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNFI rose by +11.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.84. In addition, United Natural Foods Inc. saw 147.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNFI starting from Dorne Eric A., who sale 10,757 shares at the price of $38.00 back on May 17. After this action, Dorne Eric A. now owns 24,765 shares of United Natural Foods Inc., valued at $408,766 using the latest closing price.

SPINNER STEVEN, the CEO & Chairman of United Natural Foods Inc., sale 109,643 shares at $38.63 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that SPINNER STEVEN is holding 109,232 shares at $4,235,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.24 for the present operating margin

+13.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Natural Foods Inc. stands at -0.98. The total capital return value is set at 7.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.74. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), the company’s capital structure generated 319.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.17. Total debt to assets is 47.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 300.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.60 and the total asset turnover is 3.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.