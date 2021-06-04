Here’s Our Rant About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRCP)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) went up by 3.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s stock price has collected 22.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/07/21 that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ: IRCP; ByMA: IRCP), the leading commercial real estate company in Argentina, announces its results for the third quarter of the FY 2021 ended March 31, 2021.

Is It Worth Investing in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ :IRCP) Right Now?

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRCP is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.50. IRCP currently public float of 31.19M and currently shorts hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRCP was 19.97K shares.

IRCP’s Market Performance

IRCP stocks went up by 22.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.12% and a quarterly performance of 8.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.87% for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.46% for IRCP stocks with a simple moving average of 26.45% for the last 200 days.

IRCP Trading at 26.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares surge +31.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRCP rose by +29.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.30. In addition, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. saw 22.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IRCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.49 for the present operating margin

+64.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. stands at +144.47. The total capital return value is set at 2.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.45. Equity return is now at value -17.10, with -8.60 for asset returns.

Based on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRCP), the company’s capital structure generated 55.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.72. Total debt to assets is 27.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.