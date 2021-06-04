HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

HC2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) went up by 2.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.75. The company’s stock price has collected 6.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/27/21 that HC2 Holdings Portfolio Company DBM Global Completes Acquisition of Banker Steel Family of Companies and Enters into New Credit Agreement

Is It Worth Investing in HC2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE :HCHC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HCHC is at 2.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for HC2 Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $0.7 above the current price. HCHC currently public float of 48.53M and currently shorts hold a 7.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCHC was 477.40K shares.

HCHC’s Market Performance

HCHC stocks went up by 6.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.65% and a quarterly performance of 25.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.80% for HC2 Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.22% for HCHC stocks with a simple moving average of 30.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCHC stocks, with B. Riley FBR Inc. repeating the rating for HCHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCHC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR Inc. is $11.50 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2017.

HCHC Trading at 7.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCHC rose by +6.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.97. In addition, HC2 Holdings Inc. saw 31.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCHC starting from GLAZER AVRAM A, who purchase 3,327 shares at the price of $3.99 back on May 28. After this action, GLAZER AVRAM A now owns 2,806,690 shares of HC2 Holdings Inc., valued at $13,259 using the latest closing price.

GLAZER AVRAM A, the Director of HC2 Holdings Inc., purchase 23,128 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that GLAZER AVRAM A is holding 2,803,363 shares at $92,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.37 for the present operating margin

+40.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for HC2 Holdings Inc. stands at -4.30. The total capital return value is set at -0.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.19.

Based on HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC), the company’s capital structure generated 106.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.65. Total debt to assets is 9.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.