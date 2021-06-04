GBS Inc. (GBS) Just Got Our Attention

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) went up by 5.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.24. The company’s stock price has collected -13.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/14/21 that GBS Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

Is It Worth Investing in GBS Inc. (NASDAQ :GBS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for GBS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GBS currently public float of 6.58M and currently shorts hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBS was 203.67K shares.

GBS’s Market Performance

GBS stocks went down by -13.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.26% and a quarterly performance of -56.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.16% for GBS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.32% for GBS stocks with a simple moving average of -52.63% for the last 200 days.

GBS Trading at -32.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.94%, as shares sank -30.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBS fell by -12.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, GBS Inc. saw -63.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBS starting from Gavrilenko Victoria, who purchase 37 shares at the price of $8.09 back on Mar 02. After this action, Gavrilenko Victoria now owns 37 shares of GBS Inc., valued at $296 using the latest closing price.

TOWERS CHRISTOPHER, the Director of GBS Inc., purchase 800 shares at $6.84 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that TOWERS CHRISTOPHER is holding 800 shares at $5,472 based on the most recent closing price.