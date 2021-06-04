Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Just Got Our Attention

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) went down by -0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.20. The company’s stock price has collected 3.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/02/21 that Endeavor Ad Agency Invests in Shop Founded by Michael B. Jordan and Nike Vet

Is It Worth Investing in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE :EDR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $34.08. Today, the average trading volume of EDR was 2.51M shares.

EDR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.88% for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.28% for EDR stocks with a simple moving average of -1.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EDR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EDR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $33 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDR reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for EDR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 24th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to EDR, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on May 24th of the current year.

EDR Trading at -1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares surge +4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDR rose by +3.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.84. In addition, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. saw 15.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.73 for the present operating margin

+40.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stands at -18.83. The total capital return value is set at 0.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.37.

Based on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR), the company’s capital structure generated 2,296.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.83. Total debt to assets is 66.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,198.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.74.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.