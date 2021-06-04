Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) went down by -3.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.19. The company’s stock price has collected 5.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Fixed Income Investor Calls

Is It Worth Investing in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE :DSX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DSX is at 1.32.

DSX currently public float of 65.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DSX was 1.18M shares.

DSX’s Market Performance

DSX stocks went up by 5.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.32% and a quarterly performance of 66.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 162.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.87% for Diana Shipping Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.87% for DSX stocks with a simple moving average of 93.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSX

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to DSX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

DSX Trading at 27.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares surge +22.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSX rose by +5.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +207.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.24. In addition, Diana Shipping Inc. saw 140.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.37 for the present operating margin

+16.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diana Shipping Inc. stands at -79.06. The total capital return value is set at -0.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.79.

Based on Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX), the company’s capital structure generated 98.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.51. Total debt to assets is 48.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.