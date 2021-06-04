Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy J2 Global Inc. (JCOM)?

J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) went up by 0.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.24. The company’s stock price has collected 0.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that Dr. Arefa Cassoobhoy Named VP, Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Editor for Everyday Health

Is It Worth Investing in J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ :JCOM) Right Now?

J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JCOM is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for J2 Global Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $167.33, which is $41.32 above the current price. JCOM currently public float of 43.07M and currently shorts hold a 9.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JCOM was 612.87K shares.

JCOM’s Market Performance

JCOM stocks went up by 0.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.26% and a quarterly performance of 14.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for J2 Global Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.47% for JCOM stocks with a simple moving average of 30.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JCOM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for JCOM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JCOM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $139 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JCOM reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $87. The rating they have provided for JCOM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 17th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to JCOM, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

JCOM Trading at 3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +7.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCOM rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.33. In addition, J2 Global Inc. saw 29.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JCOM starting from ROSSEN JEREMY, who sale 4,256 shares at the price of $122.07 back on May 12. After this action, ROSSEN JEREMY now owns 10,869 shares of J2 Global Inc., valued at $519,530 using the latest closing price.

KRETZMER W BRIAN, the Director of J2 Global Inc., sale 15,117 shares at $110.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that KRETZMER W BRIAN is holding 5,006 shares at $1,675,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.46 for the present operating margin

+67.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for J2 Global Inc. stands at +10.07. The total capital return value is set at 11.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.04.

Based on J2 Global Inc. (JCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 141.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.55. Total debt to assets is 46.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.