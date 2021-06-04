Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)?

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) went down by -4.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.95. The company’s stock price has collected -4.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/05/21 that Editas Medicine Announces First Quarter 2021 Results and Update

Is It Worth Investing in Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ :EDIT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EDIT is at 1.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Editas Medicine Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.64, which is $14.08 above the current price. EDIT currently public float of 66.35M and currently shorts hold a 15.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDIT was 1.55M shares.

EDIT’s Market Performance

EDIT stocks went down by -4.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.75% and a quarterly performance of -17.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.56% for Editas Medicine Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.38% for EDIT stocks with a simple moving average of -23.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDIT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for EDIT by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for EDIT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $40 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDIT reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for EDIT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 16th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to EDIT, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on March 22nd of the current year.

EDIT Trading at -9.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares sank -3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDIT fell by -4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.42. In addition, Editas Medicine Inc. saw -52.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDIT starting from Hopfield Jessica, who purchase 5,800 shares at the price of $45.51 back on Mar 03. After this action, Hopfield Jessica now owns 22,700 shares of Editas Medicine Inc., valued at $263,970 using the latest closing price.

MULLEN JAMES C, the CEO of Editas Medicine Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $46.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that MULLEN JAMES C is holding 35,000 shares at $1,156,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-148.61 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Editas Medicine Inc. stands at -127.82. The total capital return value is set at -37.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.20. Equity return is now at value -28.40, with -20.70 for asset returns.

Based on Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT), the company’s capital structure generated 6.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.23. Total debt to assets is 4.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 41.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.20.