Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy comScore Inc. (SCOR)?

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) went up by 10.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.50. The company’s stock price has collected 11.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending May 23, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in comScore Inc. (NASDAQ :SCOR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCOR is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for comScore Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.18, which is -$0.14 below the current price. SCOR currently public float of 67.01M and currently shorts hold a 4.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCOR was 722.34K shares.

SCOR’s Market Performance

SCOR stocks went up by 11.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.39% and a quarterly performance of 33.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.45% for comScore Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.17% for SCOR stocks with a simple moving average of 46.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCOR stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for SCOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCOR in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $4 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2021.

Aegis Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCOR reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for SCOR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 28th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SCOR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

SCOR Trading at 19.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +18.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCOR rose by +11.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.78. In addition, comScore Inc. saw 73.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCOR starting from Gotlieb Irwin, who purchase 38,653 shares at the price of $3.95 back on Jun 02. After this action, Gotlieb Irwin now owns 186,956 shares of comScore Inc., valued at $152,679 using the latest closing price.

Gotlieb Irwin, the Director of comScore Inc., purchase 61,347 shares at $3.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Gotlieb Irwin is holding 148,303 shares at $244,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.66 for the present operating margin

+38.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for comScore Inc. stands at -13.46. The total capital return value is set at -3.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.97. Equity return is now at value -31.30, with -10.80 for asset returns.

Based on comScore Inc. (SCOR), the company’s capital structure generated 109.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.37. Total debt to assets is 37.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.