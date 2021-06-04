Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) went up by 17.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.85. The company’s stock price has collected -3.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Cullinan Oncology Announces Phase 1/2a Interim Data For Cullinan Pearl’s CLN-081 in NSCLC EGFR Exon 20 Patients

Is It Worth Investing in Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :CGEM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cullinan Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $47.75, which is $12.7 above the current price. CGEM currently public float of 33.88M and currently shorts hold a 5.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CGEM was 274.55K shares.

CGEM’s Market Performance

CGEM stocks went down by -3.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.59% and a quarterly performance of -31.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.28% for Cullinan Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.84% for CGEM stocks with a simple moving average of -4.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGEM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CGEM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CGEM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CGEM reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for CGEM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CGEM, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

CGEM Trading at 7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares surge +22.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGEM rose by +17.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.57. In addition, Cullinan Oncology Inc. saw -0.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.