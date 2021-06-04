Criteo S.A. (CRTO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) went up by 4.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.50. The company’s stock price has collected 3.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Criteo Rebrands, Reveals Roadmap for Future of Open Internet During Company’s Investor Day

Is It Worth Investing in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ :CRTO) Right Now?

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRTO is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Criteo S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $44.73, which is $4.04 above the current price. CRTO currently public float of 57.61M and currently shorts hold a 5.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRTO was 779.20K shares.

CRTO’s Market Performance

CRTO stocks went up by 3.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.35% and a quarterly performance of 23.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 196.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.21% for Criteo S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.62% for CRTO stocks with a simple moving average of 65.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRTO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CRTO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRTO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $47 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2021.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRTO reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for CRTO stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on March 26th, 2021.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to CRTO, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

CRTO Trading at 7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares sank -1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRTO rose by +3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +192.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.12. In addition, Criteo S.A. saw 91.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRTO starting from Clarken Megan, who sale 44,988 shares at the price of $36.13 back on May 13. After this action, Clarken Megan now owns 253,508 shares of Criteo S.A., valued at $1,625,484 using the latest closing price.

Damon Ryan, the EVP, Gen Counsel, Secretary of Criteo S.A., sale 53,405 shares at $38.38 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that Damon Ryan is holding 121,557 shares at $2,049,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.43 for the present operating margin

+31.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Criteo S.A. stands at +3.46. The total capital return value is set at 9.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.20. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Criteo S.A. (CRTO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.63. Total debt to assets is 7.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.