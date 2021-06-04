Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.11. The company’s stock price has collected 0.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/27/21 that Crescent Acquisition Corp and LiveVox Reiterate First Quarter Highlights and Announce Conference Attendance

Is It Worth Investing in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :CRSA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Crescent Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.50. CRSA currently public float of 24.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRSA was 330.46K shares.

CRSA’s Market Performance

CRSA stocks went up by 0.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.40% and a quarterly performance of 0.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.28% for Crescent Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.22% for CRSA stocks with a simple moving average of -0.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSA stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for CRSA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRSA in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $17 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRSA reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for CRSA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 31st, 2021.

CRSA Trading at 0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.20%, as shares surge +0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSA rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.10. In addition, Crescent Acquisition Corp. saw -3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSA starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $10.65 back on Jan 08. After this action, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now owns 3,447,971 shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp., valued at $53,250 using the latest closing price.

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of Crescent Acquisition Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $10.68 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC is holding 3,452,971 shares at $53,400 based on the most recent closing price.