ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Just Got Our Attention

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) went down by -3.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.48. The company’s stock price has collected 4.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that ChargePoint Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CHPT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.50, which is $12.23 above the current price. CHPT currently public float of 282.39M and currently shorts hold a 4.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHPT was 6.54M shares.

CHPT’s Market Performance

CHPT stocks went up by 4.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.62% and a quarterly performance of 8.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 166.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.23% for ChargePoint Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.27% for CHPT stocks with a simple moving average of 3.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $29 based on the research report published on April 16th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHPT reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for CHPT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 25th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to CHPT, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

CHPT Trading at 9.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares surge +13.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT rose by +4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +153.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.56. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. saw -34.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

The total capital return value is set at -4.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -220.47. Equity return is now at value -140.60, with -99.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.