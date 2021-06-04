Can Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) Remain Competitive?

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) went up by 4.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $160.68. The company’s stock price has collected -7.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ :WNW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of WNW was 991.80K shares.

WNW’s Market Performance

WNW stocks went down by -7.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.75% and a quarterly performance of -32.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.96% for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.59% for WNW stocks with a simple moving average of -62.74% for the last 200 days.

WNW Trading at -22.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.08%, as shares sank -20.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNW fell by -7.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.08. In addition, Wunong Net Technology Company Limited saw -82.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.90 for the present operating margin

+24.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited stands at -22.84. The total capital return value is set at -243.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -345.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.