Buy or Sell Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) went up by 2.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.40. The company’s stock price has collected 5.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/05/21 that Surface Oncology Reports Financial Results and Corporate Highlights for First Quarter 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :SURF) Right Now?

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 84.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Surface Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.40. SURF currently public float of 39.18M and currently shorts hold a 11.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SURF was 1.64M shares.

SURF’s Market Performance

SURF stocks went up by 5.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.51% and a quarterly performance of 20.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.28% for Surface Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.31% for SURF stocks with a simple moving average of 6.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SURF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SURF stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SURF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SURF in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $17 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SURF reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for SURF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 04th, 2020.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SURF, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

SURF Trading at 15.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SURF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares surge +24.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SURF rose by +5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.38. In addition, Surface Oncology Inc. saw -1.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SURF starting from ROSS ROBERT W., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $11.35 back on Feb 16. After this action, ROSS ROBERT W. now owns 88,000 shares of Surface Oncology Inc., valued at $11,350 using the latest closing price.

Goater Jeff, the Chief Executive Officer of Surface Oncology Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $12.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Goater Jeff is holding 262,000 shares at $31,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SURF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.82 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Surface Oncology Inc. stands at +47.03. The total capital return value is set at 42.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 42.65. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF), the company’s capital structure generated 31.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.03. Total debt to assets is 22.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 86.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.23.