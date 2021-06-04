A Lesson to Learn: Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI)

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) went up by 35.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.60. The company’s stock price has collected 42.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Energy Focus Partners with threeUV to Jointly Market and Distribute UV(TM) by Energy Focus Products

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ :EFOI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EFOI is at 2.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Energy Focus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00. EFOI currently public float of 3.52M and currently shorts hold a 9.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EFOI was 514.55K shares.

EFOI’s Market Performance

EFOI stocks went up by 42.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.75% and a quarterly performance of 29.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.82% for Energy Focus Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.30% for EFOI stocks with a simple moving average of 5.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFOI stocks, with FBR & Co. repeating the rating for EFOI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for EFOI in the upcoming period, according to FBR & Co. is $3.50 based on the research report published on May 05th of the previous year 2017.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EFOI reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for EFOI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 15th, 2016.

FBR Capital gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to EFOI, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

EFOI Trading at 45.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.53%, as shares surge +49.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFOI rose by +42.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, Energy Focus Inc. saw 44.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EFOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.54 for the present operating margin

+30.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Focus Inc. stands at -35.54. The total capital return value is set at -48.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -122.60. Equity return is now at value -248.80, with -53.80 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI), the company’s capital structure generated 79.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.31. Total debt to assets is 27.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.