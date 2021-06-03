Why Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) went up by 3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.44. The company’s stock price has collected 10.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/27/21 that Dynavax Announces Agreement with Bavarian Nordic for Commercialization of HEPLISAV B(R), a Two Dose Adult Hepatitis B Adjuvanted Vaccine, in Germany

Is It Worth Investing in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ :DVAX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DVAX is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Dynavax Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.67. DVAX currently public float of 101.99M and currently shorts hold a 17.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DVAX was 2.93M shares.

DVAX’s Market Performance

DVAX stocks went up by 10.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.55% and a quarterly performance of -0.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.12% for Dynavax Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.50% for DVAX stocks with a simple moving average of 24.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVAX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for DVAX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DVAX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on August 07th of the previous year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DVAX reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for DVAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to DVAX, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

DVAX Trading at -8.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares sank -8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVAX rose by +10.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.02. In addition, Dynavax Technologies Corporation saw 89.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVAX starting from Novack David F, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $9.92 back on Apr 01. After this action, Novack David F now owns 117,399 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, valued at $198,400 using the latest closing price.

Burgess Justin, the Principal Accounting Officer of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, sale 1,165 shares at $8.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Burgess Justin is holding 7,010 shares at $10,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-161.59 for the present operating margin

+62.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stands at -161.63. The total capital return value is set at -29.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.22. Equity return is now at value -86.40, with -16.20 for asset returns.

Based on Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX), the company’s capital structure generated 371.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.78. Total debt to assets is 61.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 365.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.