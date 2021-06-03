Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) went up by 2.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $146.93. The company’s stock price has collected 3.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that Synaptics Incorporated Announces Notice of Full Redemption of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ :SYNA) Right Now?

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYNA is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Synaptics Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $164.25, which is $30.44 above the current price. SYNA currently public float of 34.86M and currently shorts hold a 12.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYNA was 387.27K shares.

SYNA’s Market Performance

SYNA stocks went up by 3.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.50% and a quarterly performance of -3.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 92.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.89% for Synaptics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.15% for SYNA stocks with a simple moving average of 23.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYNA stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SYNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYNA in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $160 based on the research report published on May 07th of the current year 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to SYNA, setting the target price at $176 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

SYNA Trading at -1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNA rose by +3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.99. In addition, Synaptics Incorporated saw 34.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNA starting from Butler Dean Warren, who sale 1,050 shares at the price of $130.13 back on May 10. After this action, Butler Dean Warren now owns 26,527 shares of Synaptics Incorporated, valued at $136,636 using the latest closing price.

Awsare Saleel, the See Remarks of Synaptics Incorporated, sale 1,700 shares at $128.89 during a trade that took place back on Feb 12, which means that Awsare Saleel is holding 37,045 shares at $219,113 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.80 for the present operating margin

+39.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synaptics Incorporated stands at +8.91. The total capital return value is set at 8.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.33. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA), the company’s capital structure generated 74.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.59. Total debt to assets is 35.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.