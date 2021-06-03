Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) went down by -0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $231.26. The company’s stock price has collected 1.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that Union Pacific Corporation Executives to Address the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE :UNP) Right Now?

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNP is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Union Pacific Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $243.56, which is $18.23 above the current price. UNP currently public float of 662.49M and currently shorts hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNP was 2.73M shares.

UNP’s Market Performance

UNP stocks went up by 1.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.32% and a quarterly performance of 8.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.46% for Union Pacific Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.07% for UNP stocks with a simple moving average of 8.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNP stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for UNP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UNP in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $245 based on the research report published on March 26th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to UNP, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

UNP Trading at 0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares sank -0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNP rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $224.54. In addition, Union Pacific Corporation saw 7.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNP starting from Whited Elizabeth F, who sale 1,491 shares at the price of $215.00 back on Mar 08. After this action, Whited Elizabeth F now owns 32,633 shares of Union Pacific Corporation, valued at $320,565 using the latest closing price.

Rynaski Todd M., the VP & CONTROLLER of Union Pacific Corporation, sale 7,698 shares at $212.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Rynaski Todd M. is holding 9,499 shares at $1,631,976 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.11 for the present operating margin

+46.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Union Pacific Corporation stands at +27.38. The total capital return value is set at 17.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.23. Equity return is now at value 31.20, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), the company’s capital structure generated 167.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.56. Total debt to assets is 44.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.