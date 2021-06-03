R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.66. The company’s stock price has collected 11.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/25/21 that RRD Launches Comprehensive Solution for In-Store Marketing, Customized for Growing Retailers

Is It Worth Investing in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE :RRD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RRD is at 2.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is -$0.6 below the current price. RRD currently public float of 69.09M and currently shorts hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RRD was 1.52M shares.

RRD’s Market Performance

RRD stocks went up by 11.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.03% and a quarterly performance of 62.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 522.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.77% for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.16% for RRD stocks with a simple moving average of 143.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRD

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to RRD, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on November 25th of the previous year.

RRD Trading at 37.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares surge +38.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRD rose by +11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +392.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.28. In addition, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company saw 192.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRD starting from Chatham Asset Management, LLC, who purchase 5,904 shares at the price of $6.44 back on Jun 01. After this action, Chatham Asset Management, LLC now owns 9,215,262 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company, valued at $38,039 using the latest closing price.

Chatham Asset Management, LLC, the 10% Owner of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company, purchase 34,423 shares at $6.26 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that Chatham Asset Management, LLC is holding 9,209,358 shares at $215,347 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.62 for the present operating margin

+17.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stands at -0.55. The total capital return value is set at 14.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.