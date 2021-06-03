Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.05. The company’s stock price has collected 1.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/18/21 that Mueller Water Products Announces Pricing of Offering of $450 Million 4.0% Senior Notes due 2029

Is It Worth Investing in Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE :MWA) Right Now?

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MWA is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Mueller Water Products Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.22, which is $0.79 above the current price. MWA currently public float of 156.15M and currently shorts hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MWA was 902.26K shares.

MWA’s Market Performance

MWA stocks went up by 1.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.48% and a quarterly performance of 10.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.76% for Mueller Water Products Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.61% for MWA stocks with a simple moving average of 15.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MWA stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for MWA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for MWA in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2021.

Boenning & Scattergood, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MWA reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for MWA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to MWA, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.

MWA Trading at 0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares sank -1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWA rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.51. In addition, Mueller Water Products Inc. saw 16.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MWA starting from Helms Todd P, who sale 7,522 shares at the price of $13.65 back on Mar 09. After this action, Helms Todd P now owns 9,884 shares of Mueller Water Products Inc., valued at $102,684 using the latest closing price.

FRANKLIN SHIRLEY C., the Director of Mueller Water Products Inc., sale 19,543 shares at $12.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that FRANKLIN SHIRLEY C. is holding 60,554 shares at $250,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.46 for the present operating margin

+34.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mueller Water Products Inc. stands at +7.47. The total capital return value is set at 12.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.71. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA), the company’s capital structure generated 74.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.57. Total debt to assets is 34.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.