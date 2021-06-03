Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS)?

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) went up by 1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.43. The company’s stock price has collected 9.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/24/21 that Jaws Acquisition Corp. Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Teleconference Details
Is It Worth Investing in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :JWS) Right Now?
Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Jaws Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
JWS currently public float of 51.75M and currently shorts hold a 9.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JWS was 678.32K shares.
JWS’s Market Performance
JWS stocks went up by 9.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.66% and a quarterly performance of 12.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.18% for Jaws Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.46% for JWS stocks with a simple moving average of 19.01% for the last 200 days.
JWS Trading at 11.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought JWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.74% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +14.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.45% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, JWS rose by +9.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.55. In addition, Jaws Acquisition Corp. saw 10.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Stock Fundamentals for JWS
The total capital return value is set at -1.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.05. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with -6.80 for asset returns.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.