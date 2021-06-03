Is a Correction Looming Ahead for VG Acquisition Corp. (VGAC)

VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.16. The company’s stock price has collected 0.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that Virgin Group’s VG Acquisition Corp. Reminds Stockholders to Vote on its Proposed Business Combination with 23andMe, Inc.
Is It Worth Investing in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :VGAC) Right Now?
VGAC currently public float of 38.14M and currently shorts hold a 12.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VGAC was 1.14M shares.
VGAC’s Market Performance
VGAC stocks went up by 0.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.10% and a quarterly performance of -8.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.53% for VG Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.37% for VGAC stocks with a simple moving average of -11.36% for the last 200 days.
VGAC Trading at -0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought VGAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.93% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 0.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.29%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.40% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, VGAC rose by +0.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.96. In addition, VG Acquisition Corp. saw -12.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for VGAC
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.