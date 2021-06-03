Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for SVMK Inc. (SVMK)

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.12. The company’s stock price has collected 4.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/17/21 that SurveyMonkey to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Host Investor Education Webinar Series

Is It Worth Investing in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ :SVMK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for SVMK Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.56, which is $7.43 above the current price. SVMK currently public float of 126.96M and currently shorts hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SVMK was 842.79K shares.

SVMK’s Market Performance

SVMK stocks went up by 4.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.57% and a quarterly performance of 8.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.84% for SVMK Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.35% for SVMK stocks with a simple moving average of -8.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SVMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SVMK stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SVMK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SVMK in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $28 based on the research report published on January 14th of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SVMK reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for SVMK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to SVMK, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

SVMK Trading at 8.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +15.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVMK rose by +4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.57. In addition, SVMK Inc. saw -21.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SVMK starting from Blum Lora D, who sale 1,075 shares at the price of $19.18 back on May 25. After this action, Blum Lora D now owns 115,952 shares of SVMK Inc., valued at $20,615 using the latest closing price.

Schoenstein John S, the Chief Sales Officer of SVMK Inc., sale 9,205 shares at $18.02 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Schoenstein John S is holding 129,524 shares at $165,829 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SVMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.72 for the present operating margin

+76.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for SVMK Inc. stands at -24.38. The total capital return value is set at -13.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.88. Equity return is now at value -28.80, with -11.20 for asset returns.

Based on SVMK Inc. (SVMK), the company’s capital structure generated 85.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.12. Total debt to assets is 33.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.