Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.46. The company’s stock price has collected 1.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that Equitable Holdings Closes Legacy Variable Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Venerable

Is It Worth Investing in Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE :EQH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Equitable Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.40, which is $10.06 above the current price. EQH currently public float of 426.62M and currently shorts hold a 4.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQH was 3.35M shares.

EQH’s Market Performance

EQH stocks went up by 1.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.29% and a quarterly performance of 5.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for Equitable Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.77% for EQH stocks with a simple moving average of 20.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQH stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EQH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQH in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $44 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQH reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for EQH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 04th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to EQH, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on September 02nd of the previous year.

EQH Trading at -3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -7.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH rose by +1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.18. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc. saw 25.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from Malmstrom Anders, who sale 200,880 shares at the price of $32.82 back on Mar 19. After this action, Malmstrom Anders now owns 140,068 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc., valued at $6,593,183 using the latest closing price.

HURD JEFFREY J, the Senior EVP & COO of Equitable Holdings Inc., sale 55,500 shares at $32.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19, which means that HURD JEFFREY J is holding 71,768 shares at $1,822,354 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.19 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Equitable Holdings Inc. stands at -5.22. The total capital return value is set at -4.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.32.

Based on Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH), the company’s capital structure generated 31.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.19. Total debt to assets is 1.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.