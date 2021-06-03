Here’s Our Rant About Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) went down by -0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.49. The company’s stock price has collected 8.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that Hollister Celebrates the Many Ways to Show PRIDE with Collection Co-Created by GLSEN Student Activists

Is It Worth Investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE :ANF) Right Now?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANF is at 1.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.33, which is -$2.58 below the current price. ANF currently public float of 61.00M and currently shorts hold a 8.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANF was 1.68M shares.

ANF’s Market Performance

ANF stocks went up by 8.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.16% and a quarterly performance of 49.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 248.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.36% for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.39% for ANF stocks with a simple moving average of 68.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANF stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for ANF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANF in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $55 based on the research report published on May 27th of the current year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANF reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for ANF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 19th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to ANF, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on April 23rd of the current year.

ANF Trading at 8.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares surge +8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANF rose by +8.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +283.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.27. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. saw 103.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANF starting from Horowitz Fran, who sale 51,000 shares at the price of $40.00 back on May 06. After this action, Horowitz Fran now owns 488,059 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., valued at $2,040,000 using the latest closing price.

PERRIN CHARLES R, the Director of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., sale 31,268 shares at $37.82 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29, which means that PERRIN CHARLES R is holding 9,873 shares at $1,182,656 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.97 for the present operating margin

+54.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stands at -3.65. The total capital return value is set at -6.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.77. Equity return is now at value -13.40, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), the company’s capital structure generated 165.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.34. Total debt to assets is 46.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.